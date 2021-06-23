Bossip Video

What in the Ushbucks is this?!

With the pandemic finally under control enough for normal life to start returning, we’ve seen an uprising in wild stories and people doing the most while going back into the wild. People have been in the house for over a year and, simply put, they’ve forgotten how to act in public. To some degree, it’s understandable, but in some cases, you just can’t cut the people any slack because they should know better.

WKBNN reports in Ohio, a man is behind bars after doing the most in a Gentleman’s club that ended with him getting maced.

A man is facing burglary charges after police say he ran away from a dancer who maced him and into a random house after giving the woman counterfeit money. The woman said she and another customer confronted the man and he punched the other customer. The dancer said she jumped on the man and maced him in the face, according to a police report. The man took off with the dancer’s car keys and ran into the back entrance of a nearby house, the report stated. The man, later identified as Darryl Cowan, Jr., was located in the house. Officers said he was intoxicated and told them that the homeowner let him in. The woman who owns the home said she was alerted that someone ran into her house after people came running over yelling that someone was inside. A neighbor searched inside and said he found Cowan in a room lying on a bed.

When police searched Cowan, they found the dancer’s keys and a bag of marijuana and gave him a one-way ticket to the Trumbull County Jail on a burglary charge. The worst part of his attempt is the money he tried to pass off as real had Chinese writing and wasn’t even close to appearing real. Cowan risked it all for one dance.