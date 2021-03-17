Bossip Video

Spring breakers heading to Miami for warm weather find themselves in jail for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

As we head into the middle of 2021, people are more optimistic than ever that normal life is right around the corner. Vaccines are going up at a rapid rate, COVID numbers are dropping, and some states have just lifted all kinds of restrictions.

Last year, college students missed spring break as they were stuck inside thanks to stay at home orders and this year, they refuse to miss the fun in the sun again. According to Complex, while college students are flocking to Miami Beach, local authorities are making sure to lock them up for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

“We’ve got too many people coming, we’ve got too many people acting out and we have COVID at the same time, so it’s a triple threat,” Gelber told CBS Miami. “If you’re coming here to disrupt then it’s not worth the money to us. It’s not worth the revenue. You cannot pay our community to endure the kind of inappropriate and improper conduct that we’ve been seeing… If you’re coming here because you think anything goes, you’re going to have a terrible time. We’re going to arrest you. We’ve made hundreds and hundreds of arrests.”

As far as what the police are seeing, it’s the usual spring break ratchetness including dancing on cars, money being thrown in the air, and of course, drunk college students everywhere. Nothing says nature is healing more than college students getting arrested on spring break.