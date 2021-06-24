MONOGRAM the company owned by Jay-Z is back with the latest episode of HIGH TALES featuring Curren$y and his elite munchie talk.
MONOGRAM has been committed to delivering the best content since the it was announced Jay-Z bought into the company. The mix of premium cannabis with premium lifestyle content is really the ultimate dream. Cannabis and hip-hop already go hand-in-hand, so to hear your favorite artist talk about their love of flower and how it helps them is the type of content everyone loves.
So far, HIGH TALES has featured Tinashe, N.O.R.E, 2 Chainz and more artists talking about cannabis and their funniest flower-related stories. Today, HIGH TALES presents their latest episode featuring a fan-favorite, Curren$y.
In addition to the drool-worthy grilled-cheese recipe, Curren$y shares the inside scoop on some of his favorite cannabis-related memories, including how he met Diddy at SXSW when the icon singled him out after smelling the quality of his cannabis upon lighting up a joint on his way to the stage.
Before you ask, yes, we have the grilled-cheese receipe from the video:
Curren$y’s Grilled Cheese Recipe
Ingredients:
Butter
2 slices of bread
3-4 slices of mild cheddar cheese
Cooking:
Sandwich the cheese between the slices of bread and put it on a plate and in the microwave
Heavily butter the skillet with a pat of butter
Flip the sandwich periodically until it “gets a little burnt” (using the “mash down technique”)
Cut on a diagonal for triangle slices and serve
You can watch the full episode below and to locate where MONOGRAM is sold near you, go here.
