Bossip Video

What’s going on here?

Former “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta”‘ star Tommie Lee wants everyone to know she isn’t pregnant. In a recent live stream video, the 37-year-old mother made it abundantly clear she isn’t expecting a child at the moment. We aren’t sure what prompted Tommie to go off on live about having a six-pack and a childless womb, but she appears to show off her flat stomach in a yellow Versace dress, iterating she’s not having a baby.

“How I look pregnant, h*e? How? How h*e? Stop playing with y’all time. B*tch you know it’s a six pack, you know I’m on that! Stop playing with me.”

Towards the end of the clip, Tommie shows us she has a refreshing drink in the vicinity.

Take a look at the video shared by Still OnSite and tell us what YOU think this means.

Tommie Lee is already a mom, so she might have her hands full. Her oldest daughter Samaria was born when she was just 17, she told VH1. Her daughter Havalli was born when she was 19. In 2020 Samaria welcomed a baby boy, making Tommie Lee and grandmother. Unfortunately, the then 17-year-old claimed Tommie wasn’t supportive of her decision to have a baby and allegedly tried “tricking” her into having an abortion, Samaria said on social media.

Back in 2018, Tommie was also arrested for allegedly assaulting Havalli at her middle school in Georgia. Reports claimed she mashed the teen’s head into a locker, which she denied.