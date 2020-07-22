Call Iyanla: Tommie Lee’s Pregnant 16-Year-Old Daughter Alleges Mom Tried To “Trick” Her Into Having Abortion, Tommie Responds

Tommie Lee and her pregnant daughter are at odds over her unborn baby and the allegations are NASTY.

Previously, we reported that Samaria, the 16-year-old daughter of reality actress Tommie Lee was expecting a baby and that Tommie didn’t make any formal congratulations to the teen online — now we know why. Samaria just blasted her mom and said she allegedly planned to “trick” her into walking into an abortion appointment.

“Y’all I was just told how my mother and aunt teamed up to try to trick me into having an abortion. Same aunt that had her first child at 17!! and mother at 18! I was told by my mom and aunt herself that she had an abortion at 7 months and that I should get one because was best for me.”

When the plan didn’t go down, Samaria says she was kicked out onto the LA streets amid a pandemic, finding her own way home to ATL.

“I’ve been staying cool calm and collected but my aunt and mother got me to fly to LA thinking my mother was dying only to try be forced to have an abortion!! After I didn’t, I was kicked out of the house and forced to find my own way home!”

The teen detailed more of her beef with her mom in Instastory posts.

Tommie Lee has since responded several times to her daughter’s allegations, confirming that she is not here for Samaria having a baby.

