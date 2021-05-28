The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place in front of a live mask-wearing audience and several stars were in attendance.
Usher hosted the fan-fueled celebration Thursday at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and the evening included performances from The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay, Doja Cat, and “Ushbucks” tossing Usher himself.
The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards also honored the legendary Elton John with the 2021 iHeartRadio Icon Award…
and celebs stormed the red carpet with their awards show-ready fashion.
Doja Cat who won Best New Pop Artist [Pop?!] posed on the carpet in a scintillating Brett Alan Nelson see-through cape with matching green panties…
and later after performing and winning her award, she donned a simple Miu Miu Resort dress.
Megan Thee Stallion took home the Best Collaboration award for her “Savage” (Remix) featuring Beyoncé and was joined by her tongue-happy honey Pardi.
For the occasion, she donned a gold Bryan Hearns dress and strappy shoes.
Cute, right?
Other style standouts included a sequins suit rocking H.E.R….
a crushed velvet rocking Demi Lovato…
and a Selam Fessahaye iridescent suit stunting Lil Nas X.
You TELL Us; are you feeling these iHeart Radio Music Awards get-ups???
In addition to standing out on the carpet, several of your faves took home trophies including Roddy Ricch who won both Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and Best New Hip-Hop Artist.
See all 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners below.
Song of the Year:
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
Female Artist of the Year:
Dua Lipa
Male Artist of the Year:
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
Dan + Shay
Best Collaboration:
“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Best New Pop Artist:
Doja Cat
Pop Album of the Year:
folklore – Taylor Swift
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
“Level Of Concern” – twenty one pilots
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
twenty one pilots
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
Powfu
Alternative Rock Album of the Year:
Tickets to My Downfall – Machine Gun Kelly
Rock Song of the Year:
“Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters
Rock Artist of the Year:
The Pretty Reckless
Rock Album of the Year:
Power Up – AC/DC
Country Song of the Year:
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
Country Artist of the Year:
Luke Combs
Best New Country Artist:
Gabby Barrett
Country Album of the Year:
What You See Ain’t Always What You Get – Luke Combs
Dance Song of the Year:
“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN
Dance Artist of the Year:
Marshmello
Dance Album of the Year:
Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil – Diplo
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“The Box” – Roddy Ricch
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Roddy Ricch
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
Roddy Ricch
Hip-Hop Album of the Year:
My Turn – Lil Baby
R&B Song of the Year:
“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
R&B Artist of the Year:
H.E.R.
Best New R&B Artist:
Snoh Aalegra
R&B Album of the Year:
Chilombo – Jhene Aiko
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:
“Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:
J Balvin
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year:
YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny
Best New Latin Artist:
Rauw Alejandro
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
“Se Me Olvidó” – Christian Nodal
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Christian Nodal
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
AYAYAY! – Christian Nodal
Producer of the Year:
Max Martin
Songwriter of the Year:
Ashley Gorley
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
“Adore You” – Harry Styles
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
“Juice” (Lizzo) – Harry Styles cover
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
#BTSARMY – BTS
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
“Dynamite” – BTS
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
Olivia Rodrigo
Favorite Music Video Choreography: *Socially Voted Category
“Dynamite” (BTS) – Son Sung Deuk
TikTok Bop of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
Label of the Year:
Republic Records
Titanium Song of the Year:
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
Titanium Artist of the Year:
The Weeknd
