Bossip Video

Rapper T.I. wants the defamation lawsuit brought forth by Sabrina Peterson to be tossed into the abyss and he thinks her poor character is enough of a reason. We reported that earlier this year, Peterson claimed T.I. and Tiny smeared her name by making public statements and social media posts in the wake of gun-toting allegations she made against T.I.

Sabrina originally alleged that Tip pointed a gun in her face in the wake of a small argument, claiming that he threatened to kill her. That’s when both Tiny and T.I. made public statements denouncing the ex-family friend’s story. In an IG post, Tiny referred to Sabrina on social media as “strange,” and added, “everybody know you been special.”

Tiny still has the post in question on her page.

In her lawsuit, Peterson claims she became the target of online harassment and threatening messages after Tiny shared a photo of her with her son, but T.I. claims she can’t sue over those comments because they are just opinions. He also made sure to point out she is a convicted felon with a preceding reputation.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ T.I. denied her claims of defamation. The rapper’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, said Peterson “is an adjudged liar, a convicted felon with a lengthy rap sheet for crimes involving dishonesty and violent assault, and has a reputation for being unscrupulous” … and he says there’s no way T.I. and Tiny could make her reputation any worse than what it is right now.

What do YOU think of T.I.’s response to Sabrina’s defamation claim?