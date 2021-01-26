Bossip Video

Rapper, actor, and Atlanta activist T.I. is being accused of pulling a gun on a woman in his past. The accusation was revealed earlier today after a friend of Tiny’s, by the name of Sabrina Peterson, put the alleged incident on blast.

Sabrina seems to be beefing with T.I. after he shaded local Atlanta councilwoman Felicia Moore for trying to pass a recording studio ordinance. T.I. feels like the councilwoman undermined the creatives and artists in the city by voting for laws restricting the studios from being in certain areas.

Yeah we might get loud, no we not perfect, but we’ve contributed to this city’s culture & economic growth, consistently…for decades!!! Our contributions to the communities here in this city have gone overlooked far too long.

Sabrina made her own IG post, defending the city councilwoman, and also blasting T.I. for putting a gun in her face, allegedly.

The sad part about being a woman & BEING A BLACK WOMAN IS THIS! The public PRAISES OUR PREDATORS! @troubleman31 you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN! AS BLACK WOMEN! It’s hard to heal from RAPE, VIOLENCE OR ANYTHING BECAUSE YOU ARE PAINTED AS THE PROBLEM OR REASON THIS HAS HAPPENED TO YOU! LETS NORMALIZE THE ALLOWING BLACK WOMEN TO HEAL! It’s so hard being the VICTIM OF RAPE & BEING PAINTED AS THE REASON IT HAPPENED! LETS TALK! @keishabottoms YOU CANT HAVE A PERSON THAT HAS VICTIMIZED WOMEN SPEAK FOR US! Lets have a real TALK!

The upset friend of Tiny’s gave little details about why this all allegedly went down, or when and where it even took place. In the comments, Sabrina clarified a little further about Tip’s alleged reason for brandishing a weapon in her face.

Yes because I was beating up his female assistant that was treating @majorgirl like a SLAVE.

Swipe and Sabrina’s full claims below.

So far, T.I. has not responded to Peterson. Are YOU shocked by any of this?