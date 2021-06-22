Bossip Video

Really???

Over the past several months Sabrina Peterson has made some very shocking allegations against rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris but things are getting even more twisted with these NEW accusations. After accusing the star of pulling a gun out on her, and of sexually abusing over a dozen women, Peterson is now alleging that the Trap King tried to hire a hitman to have her killed.

Not only that, Sabrina said the supposed “hitman” told her this information himself.

Wow.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Sabrina shared the new accusations. The former friend of T.I.’s wife Tiny started off describing another woman’s alleged claim that T.I. pulled a gun on her.

“The first victim allegedly had the same gun that was pulled on me, her three children were forced in the closet at gunpoint,” said Peterson. “She described the same gun [from T.I.]. She described the same exact gun. There’s no way that this woman would be able to vividly describe this gun unless she actually seen this very gun.” “Oh, he put a silver revolver long-nose all chrome gun to my head,” Peterson continued. “If you look at the pictures of the guns they confiscated, that was one of the ones that was on the table. So, for her to vividly say this and for me to have an eight-year-old that’s been victimized and put on front street with lies… That triggered her.”

Sabrina continued, adding that the woman also claimed her husband was kidnapped but didn’t go into detail about the alleged kidnapping before making the hitman allegations.

“When I posted her thing, the DMs started ringing like a telethon. I’m like, this is a lot,” she added. Peterson claimed that once she heard the story about the girl whose husband was allegedly kidnapped, things took a turn. “One of his people that worked for him came to me and told one of his security guards that was also on his record label, maybe like right when I came home from prison, he was laughing… He was like, ‘You know that n*gga tried to pay me to kill you?”

Peterson alleged that the man told her that T.I. directly revealed how much money he would have been paid, but says he wasn’t down with it.

“He said ‘He tried paying me $25,000…to kill you. I was supposed to push you off a building. He said ‘but, man I wasn’t doing that sh*t.””

Are YOU shocked by this claim? Check out the clip of her interview below.