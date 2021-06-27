The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has changed Oluwatoyin Adewole Amuda’s manner of death from “accident” to “pending” as the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the circumstances of his death.

As we previously reported earlier this week, 18-year-old Oluwatoyin Adewole Amuda was pronounced dead at a home in Oklahoma during the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 16, according to a Sheriff’s Office incident report. At the time, the medical examiner’s report stated that the manner of Amuda’s death was an “accident.” But, after the case made headlines, that’s all changed.

“The cause of death is listed as ‘drowning’ and the manner is now listed as ‘pending’. The manner was originally listed as ‘accident’, however, our physician has changed the manner to ‘pending’ until the case is finalized,” Kari Learned, Division Manager for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, revealed in an email to KFOR .

On June 16, at 2:28 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an 18-year-old male found unresponsive in the swimming pool of a private residence. An incident report states that deputies arrived at the home and found Deer Creek firefighters administering CPR to Amuda, with EMSA arriving later and assisting firefighters in attempting to revive the teenager. He was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m.

According to the homeowner, he was in bed when his daughter came in and told him that a boy was in their pool. He told a Sheriff’s Office official that he went outside and found that individuals at the home pulled the victim out of the water and laid him on the deck next to the deep end of the pool. The homeowner said he performed CPR on the victim until Deer Creek firefighters came and took over.

The homeowner went on to tell Lt. W. Fretz the house is equipped with cameras, but that the cameras had not worked in about two years.

Fretz said he walked around the backyard and found two empty beer cans on the hot tub, a small plastic empty vodka bottle and an empty Jell-O package on the ground next to the patio kitchen. He also found at least three areas around the pool where it appeared someone had vomited.

“I asked [him] if anyone here was drinking and if there was any alcohol here and he stated not to his knowledge,” Fretz said in the police report.

Now, after outrage surrounding this incident being ruled as an accident, investigators are looking into whether foul play could have led to Amuda’s death.