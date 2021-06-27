Bossip Video

The rumors are true, Cardi B’s having another baby.

The rapper announced the news Sunday, June 27 during the BET Awards. Cardi, 28, joined Migos on stage during their performance of “Type S***” with a bump visible through a see-through jumpsuit.

Cardi also added a picture of her burgeoning bump on social media that she captioned, “#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn”

The couple’s first child Kulture was born July 10, 2018. The baby news comes after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020 before she called it off in November.

Cardi is nominated for five BET Awards; Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Viewer’s Choice, and Video of the Year for “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion and Video of the Year for “Up.”

The rapper first sparked pregnancy rumors back in March during the 2021 Grammy Awards. Fans thought they spotted Cardi’s baby bump while she was performing “WAP” alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

Moreover, Cardi mysteriously tweeted that her body feels “destroyed” in a tweet and claimed that fans “soon” will see why she’s not feeling like herself. When a fan asked the Cardi flat out what was wrong, the rapper pointed to feeling “sick.”

“Sorry guys I haven’t t been active today. Last night was a crazy experience and I got no one to blame but myself. Soon you will see why my body feels destroyed. UP is doing soo good and I’m excited for yall to see my performance.”

Congrats, Cardi!