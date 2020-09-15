Messiest Reactions to Cardi B Filing For Divorce From Offset

Offset hearing that Cardi wants a divorce after he cheated 5 million times pic.twitter.com/kFAk8Kdmmg — Pornelius Hubert 🇯🇲 (@datgaminglxwd) September 15, 2020

WELP, Cardi and Offet’s far-from-perfect marriage might actually be a wrap (this time) after the superstar rapper filed for divorce from her dirty dog husband Offset who somehow lasted 3 years despite his very public peenanigans.

According to court documents, Cardi claims the marriage is “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for a reconciliation.”

She’s seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. She also wants Offset to pay child support and her legal expenses.

Prenup? Wellllll it certainly appears there isn’t one setting the stage for a potentially messy fight over marital assets.

Now, you may remember when the couple secretly wed in 2017 and split a year later in December 2018 when Offset was caught creepin’ with all sorts of women who weren’t Cardi.

Naturally, Offset begged for forgiveness by shamelessly crashing Cardi’s performances and eventually won her back to the shock of absolutely no one following this on/off relationship.

But after Offset publicly pleaded with his wife for forgiveness after admitting to infidelity, the pair agreed to work on things for their daughter.

“When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me,” revealed Cardi in Vogue’s January 2020 issue.

“A lot of women felt disappointed in me.”

Yep, there’s more: “If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation.”

The good news is the couple’s trial is set for November 4th which gives Offset plenty of time to plan one last spectacular stunt to win his wife back (AGAIN).

Cardi after kicking Offset out the house pic.twitter.com/tDVXD6ez0C — PM 🎭 (@reIags) September 15, 2020

How do you feel about Cardi & Offet divorcing? Did they last longer than you expected? Tell us in the comments and peep the messiest reactions on the flip.