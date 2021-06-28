Bossip Video

A new episode of VH1’s “Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly” hosted by Monica premieres tonight, Monday, June 28, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

As previously reported the eight-episode series explores celebrity cases where notoriety and fame turn fatal. Each exciting episode unravels the mystery and the motives behind the crimes; revealing a dark side to being in the public eye when betrayal, jealousy, and greed lead to tragedy.

Tonight viewers will follow the story of Young Greatness, a popular NOLA rapper who was shot and killed in 2018 outside of a local Waffle House. Police had surveillance footage of a suspect at the murder scene but they were unable to identify him.

What they could identify however was a public beef that Young Greatness was having with fellow NOLA rapper Mr. Macnificent. Could Mr. Macnificent be the person who cut Young Greatness’ life short?

You’ll hear from him yourself during tonight’s episode.

Macnificent had an “all-consuming” and “very public” beef with the late emcee and at one point he stole back a $30,00 medallion that he gave to Young Greatness and burned it on camera to “prove a point.”

“I had a lot of malice in my heart,” said Macnificent during VH1’s “Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly.” “I was livid, I done spent all this money and I didn’t see a token. I was trying to show him it wasn’t about the money, it was the principle.”

According to Macnificent despite their issues, he did not murder his fellow Hip-Hop star and he sent that message directly to Greatness’ mom who reached out for answers.

So if Mr. Macnificent didn’t murder Young Greatness, then who did?

Check out an exclusive sneak peek below.





“Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly: Episode 105” premieres Monday, 6/28 at 10 p.m.