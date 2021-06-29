Bossip Video

Influencers probably lost out on a lot of money during the pandemic, and now, a lot of them are being called out for applying for and receiving PPP Loans last year.

Thanks to the sleuthing work of the folks over on The Bachelor subreddit, several big names from the franchise are catching heat for receiving money from the government’s Paycheck Protection Program during the pandemic.

Throughout the pandemic and its subsequent Stay-At-Home orders, PPP loans were meant to aid small businesses and allow them to keep their workforce employed. Now, new public records revealed companies associated with Bachelor stars like Tayshia Adams received $20,000 loans in the past year.Other names from the show who are being exposed include Arie Luyendyk and his company, Instagram Husband LLC (lol), Colton Underwood, who got an $11,355 PPP loan, and Dale Moss, who applied for a $20k loan, but it doesn’t look like that one has been disbursed yet. While it’s almost certain influencers deprived of shampoo sponsorships and free brand trips are the ones these Paycheck Protection Program loans were meant for, some of the Bachelor stars in question have responded to this backlash, including Tayshia, who defends her use of the funding.

Her rep tells TMZ: “The primary purpose of the [PPP] Loan is to help business owners retain their existing employees and to create jobs for Americans who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a business owner, television and podcast host, and brand ambassador, Tayshia obtained a PPP Loan that enabled her to hire an employee, to whom she offers market-based pay and benefits.”

According to the publication, the employee Tayshia hired with the PPP money was previously laid off from a media company at the start of the pandemic.

“Since exhausting the PPP Loan funds, but in light of the growing economy, Tayshia has committed to retaining her employee for the foreseeable future,” the rep continued.

Underwood’s legal team also responded to the backlash stating that the star’s nonprofit “filed for the PPP loan after their annual fundraising events were canceled due to COVID. None of the PPP went directly to Colton. In fact, Colton has never received any form of payment from the foundation, all of the proceeds go directly to people living with cystic fibrosis.”

Regardless of how they used the money, the idea that these influencers were getting so much help during the pandemic while some worthy small businesses fell under rubs a lot of folks the wrong way.

