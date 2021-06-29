Bossip Video

Authorities are investigating the murders of a former retired Massachusetts State Police Trooper and a staff sergeant in the Air Force as a possible hate crime.

CBS News reports that 28-year-old suspected white supremacist with antisemitic ties, Nathan Allen, might have targeted trooper David Green, 58, and sergeant Ramona Cooper, 60, before fatally shooting them in Winthrop, Massachusetts near Boston.

Cooper was shot three times in the back and Green was shot four times in the head and three times in the torso. Allen who worked as a physical therapist and who recently received his doctorate from the MGH Institute of Health Professions was fatally shot by police.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said that Allen “stole a box truck and two handguns and was driving at a high rate of speed when it crashed into another vehicle and a home in Winthrop on Saturday.”

While his motive remains unclear, Rollins said Allen “walked away from the wreck past several people who were not Black before opening fire on bystanders Green and Cooper.”

“They are alive and these two visible people of color are not,” Rollins told reporters.

Rollins said the alleged suspect was married, employed, had a Ph.D., and no criminal history, so he would appear to most as unassuming. “And then, yesterday afternoon he stole a box truck, crashed it into another vehicle and a property, walked away from the wreckage interacting with multiple individuals and choosing only to shoot and kill the two Black people he encountered,” Rollins said in a statement shared to ABC News Sunday night.

The deranged suspected supremacist reportedly had a notebook with hate-filled messages with him in the truck that included swastikas, messages about the “superiority of the white race” and messages about whites being “apex predators.”

Police believe Allen acted alone and say there is no further threat to the Winthrop community. Candlelight vigils are planned for both victims Thursday.





Play



SMFH, so, so, sad and so senseless.