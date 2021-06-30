Bossip Video

A number of ATL celebs recently attended the grand opening celebration of a new all-day breakfast and brunch eatery in downtown College Park. On Monday The Breakfast Boys officially opened and brought out the likes of Dr. Contessa, Gary With Da Tea, City of College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom, and host for the evening Cynthia Bailey.

Backed by Lorenzo Wyche (Gocha’s Breakfast Bar, Rock Steady, Breakfast At Barney’s)

and Gee and Juan Smalls (Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen)

The Breakfast Boys restaurant has been described as having “part daytime social vibes” and features pineapple upside-down French toast, lobster mac and cheese, green eggs and lamb, jerk chicken, and waffles, lobster sliders, peach cobbler lattes, and passion fruit mimosas.

After a ribbon-cutting, guests dined on the delicacies during the event with sounds by DJ Toni K.

Additional special guests included actor Crystal Fox, TC Carson, Brande Elise, Danielle Gray, and Carmon Cambrice.

According to the Gee Smalls, he and Juan are excited to once again bring something unique to the College Park area known for thriving Black businesses.

“Main Street in College Park is poppin,” Gee Smalls previously told Project Q. “There are many Black-owned restaurants in this historic area that are thriving. People are loving the vibe of downtown College Park.” “The Breakfast Boys will be a great new offering with its uniquely crafted menu, upscale service and feel-good vibe,” he added.

He also spoke on partnering with Lorenzo Wyche again.

“We hired him to help us open, and there was immediately chemistry,” Smalls said to Project Q. “We continued to keep in contact and eventually discussed collaborating. When this space opened up, we decided to jump on it.”

The Breakfast Boys is located at 3387 Main St, College Park, GA 30337.