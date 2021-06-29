Bossip Video

“I have three kids, the stakes are so high. I know I don’t matter…”

Dr. Contessa is still extremely upset about her marital strife with Dr. Scott so much so that she shed tears during the “Married To Medicine” reunion.

After Contessa’s good girlfriend Quad broke the news that Contessa filed for separation from her husband Scott after 16 years of marriage, Contessa was seen crying backstage. According to a frustrated Contessa, she’s confused about what her friends want her to do.

“What the f*** love got to do with it if love doesn’t feel good?” said Contessa to Dr. Simone and Dr. Jackie in particular.”

While talking about still wanting to go to therapy with Scott she urged her castmates to stop blaming her for the issues in her marriage, something they were adamant they never did.

“It’s so funny you say manifest but then on Instagram you tell me to stop looking like I’m happy,” said Contessa.” I’m trying to fake it till I make it.I haven’t complained about nothing, I been hanging with y’all for four years and I ain’t complained about nothing. “I will stop telling y’all anything, stop putting it all on me!” yelled an emotional Contessa through tears. “Stop putting it all on me! I have a lot of friends like that, that’s why I’ve been in the same suitation for 16 years.”

She also made a damning statement about “not mattering” and wanting to make sure her three children came first.

“I have three kids, I have three kids, the stakes are so high. I know I don’t matter, my kids matter and I want them to be okay! I’ve tried every iteration, I’ve read every book, tried every program….”

Yes, you do sis! Don’t say that.

As previously reported Dr. Contessa and Dr. Scott struggled as a couple throughout season 8 but things recently reached a fever pitch when Scott randomly revealed that he’d been seeing a female life coach for “7 or 8 months” without divulging the news to Contessa.

Later and amid jokes from the couple’s children about “daddy’s girlfriend”, Scott switched up and said the life coach was actually a man named Kevin Johnson, something Kevin Johnson confirmed himself.

Scott has since clarified on Instagram that he made the life coach reveal in a “moment of anger” and added that the “girlfriend” comment was taken out of context.

“100% facts, I have neer had a female life coach that I met online,” wrote the doctor on Instagram. “I was just speaking out of anger. My kids know that mommy is my only girlfriend. Awkward joke that went wrong on film.”

Hmmm, do you believe him?

Still so sad to see these two having their marriage problems play out on TV.

Do YOU think Scott and Contessa will go from separated to fully divorced?

Part 2 of the Married To Medicine reunion airs on Sunday, July 11 at a special time of 10:15/9:15c, and Part 3 on Sunday, July 18 at a special time of 10:15/9:15c.