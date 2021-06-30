Bossip Video

Pooh Shiesty has gotten all the way caught up after the feds matched the Serial Numbers on the money found at his alleged October shooting scene to money in one of his Instagram posts.

One of the things about the existence of social media is that it’s made a lot of people’s jobs easier, but perhaps no one’s job has gotten easier than the police. For some reason, people committing crimes always leave the evidence on Instagram, because getting some clout is the most important thing, at the moment.

Pooh Shiesty has been behind bars for allegedly airing out King Of Diamonds in Miami and now, a picture posted on his Instagram may have cost him any chance of getting out of jail soon. According to the Miami Herald, a singular $100 dollar bill found at a crime scene from October has been spotted on his Instagram by the Feds, leading to an official Indictment of the rapper.

Investigators also found a Louis Vuitton bag that fell out of the McLaren — it contained $40,912 dollars in cash. Just days before the robbery, the feds said, his Instagram featured photos of himself with “several long rifles and plethora of $100.00 bills.” One of the bills in the bag had the same serial number as the one depicted on Instagram. His Instagram account also featured him posing with what appeared to be the same green McLaren.

According to Complex, the shooting that occurred in October of last year happened in a parking lot just steps away from the Bay Harbor Police Department and Townhall.

Reports say that the rapper and his friends Bobby Brown and Jayden Darosa had planned to meet in the parking lot outside of the Landon Hotel to purchase marijuana and “high-end athletic sneakers.” The 21-year-old artist and his entourage allegedly attempted to flee without purchasing the items when gunfire erupted.

Shiesty was later charged with armed robbery with a firearm in addition to being hit with an aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a weapon charge. Following the incident, the rapper was released on a $30,000 bond. Now months later, Shiesty has been officially charged with “discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy, and robbery under a law regulating commerce.”

Shiesty’s attorney says while he was expecting to be charged he still maintains his innocence.

“We have been in communication with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and we believe they have a federal detainer on him and are likely to file federal charges,” Zangeneh said. “That doesn’t change our position as to his 100 percent innocence, in both state and federal matters.”

Maybe Pooh can get some luck in his case and get a bond, but when dealing with the Feds, you never know. The case is still ongoing and there is surely more to come. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated on the latest.