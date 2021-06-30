Bossip Video

Ray J and Princess Love might really be making a fresh start in South Florida. Along with a change of location, rumors say the reality couple will be switching “Love and Hip Hop” franchises and joining the Miami cast. According to a report from The Jasmine Brand, sources tell the outlet that Ray J and Princess Love are joining the “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” cast.

Earlier this year, Ray J did reveal he’d be relocating with his family to Miami. Ray J revealed the change of scenery in an interview with TMZ, giving updates on their relationship. In the interview, Ray J also hinted at him and his wife joining the Miami franchise of L&HH, so would you really be surprised to see them on there?

“Yo, Miami is alive. Miami is alive. I will be on an island soon. I’m in a hotel now, but I will be on an island once we lock this crib in. So VH1, we might have to go ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’. Y’all might have to trade us for a couple of seasons.”

Things seem to be going well for Princess and Ray J after the couple made headlines, pre-quarantine, for splitting up. Princess Love had accused Ray of infidelity, which he fessed up to. Their split lasted for about a year before they reconciled, joining the cast of “Couple’s Retreat” on VH1 where they sorted out some of their issues.

In the midst of the ups and downs, Princess and Ray J welcomed a baby boy, Epik Norwood. Ray J seems to be happy with his family life and decision to move away from their home in L.A. Recently, he shared a clip of himself and his baby girl Melody Norwood singing a nursery rhyme as the family visited New York.

