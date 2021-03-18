Bossip Video

Good for them.

Ray J Norwood and Princess Love have taken divorce off the table, once again. The couple had a rocky time last year as they displayed the ends and out of their breakup on social media. Things had gotten so bad, Prince actually filed for divorce in May of 2020, only to rescind the process a few weeks later. Then, in September shortly after everything was seemingly copasetic, Ray J filed for his own divorce papers.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the divorce is now dismissed — yet again. Princess Love was the one to file for a dismissal back in February with husband Ray J signing off on it.

The timing of the dismissal makes a lot of sense of The Norwood’s recent moves. A month ago, Ray J revealed in an interview with TMZ that he and his family moved to Miami. Ray J said he and Princess had a “different outlook on life” after their tribulations together and were working on being together.

“Well we are together, are we ‘back together’? I think that’s just a journey we have to take but I think we are together. I think we both have a different outlook on life, so God is good. we taking it one day at a time. Now i think it’s just figuring out how to keep it consistent because… I think we’re meant to be together.”

The couple initially split after Princess accused Ray J of leaving her in a hotel suite to party with prostitutes.

Are you surprised at this news at all?