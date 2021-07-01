Bossip Video

Gotta love the Blacktress

In a stunning sequence of events, iconic sitcom mom Phylicia Rashad celebrated Bill Cosby’s release from prison in a genuinely shocking failure to read the room that immediately shattered the internet.

To recap, Bill Cosby rotted in prison for over two years after vowing to serve all 10 years rather than acknowledge any remorse over the 2004 encounter with accuser Andrea Constand.

In 2015, he was arrested just days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired. Six years later, Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned his sex assault conviction citing that an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

The once beloved comedian faced dozens of allegations from women who claimed he raped or sexually harassed them.

Naturally, the news of his shocking release left Twitter in shambles with several high-profile celebs like Phylicia Rashad publicly celebrating his freedom.

In a tweet that’s strangely still up despite the backlash, the legendary actress tweeted: “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

Back in 2015, Phylicia was quoted by ShowBiz411 defending her work husband and alleging that someone is carefully trying to destroy his legacy.

“Forget these women,” the outlet alleged she said. “What you’re seeing is the destruction of a legacy. And I think it’s orchestrated. I don’t know why or who’s doing it, but it’s the legacy. And it’s a legacy that is so important to the culture.”

She later told ABC World News Tonight that she was “misquoted” especially with the “forget these women” part.

“That was a misquote. That is not what I said,” Rashad said. “What I said is, ‘this is not about the women. This is about something else. This is about the obliteration of legacy.'”

Now, years later, she appears to have some of those same sentiments that prompted a spicy response from famously outspoken legend Janet Hubert on Twitter.

The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star later responded to people warning she’ll be canceled for speaking out against Phylicia Rashad in true Blacktress fashion.

Do you think Phylicia will lose her Deanship at Howard? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter hysteria over Aunt Viv dragging Clair Huxtable on the flip.