The Washington Football team has been fined $10 million after the NFL ends its sexual misconduct investigation into the team.

During the pandemic, The Washington Post dropped a bomb on the sports world, the NFL, and most importantly, the Washington Football Team. In the year many will never forget, all sorts of revelations came to light, and for the NFL, it was alleged sexual misconduct in its workplace. Not only that,1 but it was also happening within the team in the hot seat over changing its name due to cultural appropriation.

According to TMZ, the NFL has finished its investigation and has issued a hefty fine.

The Washington Football Team is getting hammered with a staggering, and record-setting, $10 MILLION fine after the NFL wrapped up its sexual misconduct investigation of the organization … TMZ Sports has learned. The punishment was determined and handed down Thursday after the league investigated claims that high-ranking figures within the team sexually harassed and verbally abused female employees repeatedly and rampantly over the last decade. At least 15 women came forward with the allegations last year … saying the NFL’s team workplace was toxic and demeaning toward females.

This marks the largest fine the NFL has ever handed out–and rightfully so. Hopefully this serves as a warning to everyone and puts them on notice that sexual misconduct wont be allowed in the workplace. It takes brave women to speak up and fight for change and hopefully, the NFL will fight with them for that change, even with the fine.