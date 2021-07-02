“Ready To Love” Reunion Exclusive: Amber Busts Ron In Multiple Lies After He Tries To Claim Romantic Ties To Her

Were you watching this season of “Ready To Love” on OWN?

Well — this season of “Ready To Love” is almost over — but not quite. The reunion airs tonight and from the sneak peek we’ve seen, it’s a real DOOZY.

We’re not stingy, so we’re definitelly gonna share the clip with y’all… But just to prep you a little about what to expect, we gotta ask, do you remember Ron? You know, the guy who just knew he was soooooo attractive that multiple women would be falling all over him only to ultimately go home boo-less?

Welp. If y’all remember him from the season then surely you remember how, when Alexis sat him down to give him the boot and he tried to throw Amber under the bus by claiming she kissed him on a date and they had plans to hook up after the production came to an end?

Here’s a photo in case you needed a refresher. Amber ended the show in a committed relationship with Kris, so imagine her response when Ron showed up to the reunion insistent that he ALWAYS had a connection with Amber and they went on many dates.

Watch the clip below:





Play



Ladies and gentlemen, that is what we call a READ! And not just one but he got a double thanks to Alexis.

Tune in to “Ready to Love” tonight Friday July 2nd at 9/8c, only on OWN.