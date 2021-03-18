Exclusive: Lonely Hearts Find Love In The Lone Star State On New Season Of OWN’s “Ready To Love” [VIDEO]

"Ready To Love" Returns To Houston For 4th Season [Trailer Exclusive]

“Ready To Love” returns to OWN on April 2nd and we’ve got the exclusive Season 3 trailer for your viewing pleasure!

Season three of “Ready to Love” with 13 new episodes is set to premiere Friday, April 2 (9-10 p.m. ET/PT) with Tommy Miles returning as host. The popular dating series heads back to Houston with an all-new cast exploring the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful and grown Black men and women who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship.

Check out the trailer below:

We wonder what that surprise will be! Any guesses?

We’ve also got a rundown on this season’s cast — photos included — y’all welcome in advance.

Dedrick E. Donnell

Age: 47

Sign: Virgo

Personal Quote: “Opportunity is a book, you just have to open it.”

About: Chef that helps you to lose weight!

Chrisantheium McIntosh

Age: 39

Sign: Leo

Personal Quote: “Many have an image of me, few get the picture.”

About: The mile high Barbie of the friendly skies. The hookah queen. Also a small business owner, who loves to stay fit and fine.

Alexis “Fly” Jones

Age: 36

Sign: Pisces

Personal Quote: “Fly high…with all faith and no fear.”

About: “Tiny Tank” television producer with a heart for visual storytelling and the blessed mom to a handsome, miracle child known as Jett.

Andrea Nickleberry

Age: 38

Sign: Taurus

About: World traveling creative who loves everything self-care.

Troy McAllister

Age: 51

Sign: Aries

About: I’m a girl’s dad of one and a car and workout enthusiast that invests my time and money in real estate, the stock market, and traveling with the ambition to grow with love and to be in love.

Tressa Eleby

Age: 43

Sign: Pisces

Personal Quote: “Whatever you believe about yourself …. you are correct.”

About: Mom of one grown child, entrepreneur, and stand-up comedian following a vegan diet to look sexy as hell and live as long as possible.

Verneashia Allen

Age: 40

Sign: Aquarius

Personal Quote: “You inspire people who pretend to not even see you, keep going.”

About: Super-girl mom…serial entrepreneur…hopeless romantic.

