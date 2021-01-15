“Ready To Love” Reunion Exclusive: Joy And Symone Exchange Words Over Being “Messy” [VIDEO]

Happy Friday! Tonight is the night we’ll get to see the entire cast of “Ready To Love: Last Resort” reunite and revisit all the fun, messy and romantic moments from this season.

This time around the show relocated from Atlanta to Houston, and after the lockdown happened, things went a little differently, with the entire cast relocating to a resort where they all lived under one roof. If you guys watched the third season of this OWN hit show, you already know that Jay was one of the most popular men this season, with THREE women vying for his attention, Joy, Symone, and Winter. Things went a little left though for Symone, who was quickly called out for being messy after she witnessed Jay leaving Winter’s room and she chose to bring the subject up in front of Joy. Of course, this incident was something that HAD to be broached on the reunion episode. Let’s just say Symone came ready to rumble. But if you know anything about this cast you already know Joy ain’t the one to be played with.

Check out an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode below:

Wow… First of all, we know you noticed Symone’s very interesting GLOVED outfit. Second of all, did she really put her hand up to shush Joy? And third of all, we can’t wait for this episode to air because we NEED to know what else happened. Speaking of which, we do happen to have a second clip that focuses on Brian and Alex. You’ll want to hit the flip to watch it.