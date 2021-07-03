Lil Uzi Vert Throws Tool-Toting Tantrum Threatening And Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Brittany Byrd And SAINt JHN

Jesus, take the wheel!

TMZ, reported on Friday Lil Uzi Vert allegedly pulled up to confront his ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd in a violent incident at Dialog Cafe in West Hollywood. Witnesses reported that Uzi jumped out of his Escalade, charged everyone at the table with Byrd, and got into a physical altercation with Grammy-winning rapper SAINt JHN, who was also attending the meeting. Uzi reportedly threw a punch at JHN, but he missed and fell, dropping the gun tucked in his waist and sending nearby witnesses fleeing to safety.

The “That Way” rapper allegedly shoved his gun into Byrd’s chest and punched her repeatedly. According to The Shade Room’s exclusive interview with Brittany’s manager, Briana, the altercation wasn’t a fight between the two rappers or an isolated incident of abuse. “Uzi has been stalking Brittany since they broke up. Uzi is toxic and mentally and physically abusive. He has been for years.”

After Uzi sped off from the scene of the attack, Byrd went to the hospital for her injuries and filed a police report. Since the former couple ended their five-year relationship in 2017, Uzi moved on with multiple women. However, he and his current girlfriend JT were just beefing on social media with the museum owner back in May, which brought up more allegations of abuse.

Romance rumors have been buzzing about Byrd and JHN since the two were spotted together in March, but they are simply collaborating on business projects. When Uzi pulled up to disrupt their business meeting, it was just shortly after Byrd announced a new collaboration with Gucci.

Less than 24 hours later, Byrd is already receiving the kind of victim-blaming and harassment that Meg Thee Stallion faced when she was also attacked by a pint-sized pistol-packing predator.

If Uzi is stalking or abusing the women in his life, then he’s ruining his own image. Hopefully, Brittany is recovering from her injuries and can move on in peace.