Bossip Video

Another day, another N’credibly fertile baby blessing for Nick Cannon.

Just days after welcoming twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa,

the Wild N’Out host welcomed a son with model Alyssa Scott.

Scott announced Saturday, July 3, that she and Nick welcomed their son, Zen S. Cannon, on June 23. The model posted a black and white photo captioned, “I will love you for eternity 🖤 6•23•21.”

Nick’s twin boys were born on June 14, 2021.

Alyssa previously shared in maternity photos that their son would be named “Zen S. Cannon.” She also shouted out Nick on Father’s Day as baby Zen’s dad. “Celebrating you today,” Alyssa captioned an InstaStory of herself and Nick.

The father of seven also shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, with Mariah Carey,

and is a father to a 4-year-old son named Golden, and a 6-month-old daughter named Powerful Queen with former beauty queen Brittany Bell.

As previously reported during our “insemination investigation”, we recalled a throwback clip of Nick who has lupus telling Howard Stern that he feels like he’s “running out of time.”

“When you experience near-death situations [and] life-threatening situations, it’s honest. it’s real,” Nick Cannon says in the throwback clip. “I feel like, yo, I’m running out of time. Every time I think I”m doing good, then I gotta go back to the f*cking hospital. And it’s like, I almost died this time [from] the blood clots and sh*t.”

Stern asked Nick he fears death, and he responded “he didn’t” but he likes to spend his nights bumping and grinding.

“I don’t fear it. I welcome it,” Nick Cannon admitted. “I got to a space now where it’s like I’m probably gonna die sooner than most people. I mean, that’s what the doctors said. But I’m living life like ‘F*ck! I might die in the morning, so let’s f*ck all night!’ Why wear condoms?! I might not be here tomorrow.”

Congratulations to Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott!