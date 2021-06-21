ANOTHER ONE

Another day, another woman impregnated by Nick Cannon who embraced his newest baby mama Alyssa Scott in a viral Father’s Day photo that stirred up all sorts of hilarious shenanigans across social media.

This comes just days after the fertile mogul welcomed twin boys with Abby De La Rosa who revealed the big news on Instagram.

“✨JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨,” she wrote under a sweet video of her with the twins before revealing their names. “Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys”

Following their birth, Abby went on to reveal that she’s already given Zillion Heir the nickname, “Zilly” and posted an ovary-melting pic of the boys’ hands along with an IG story to the song, “To Zion” by Lauren Hill, possibly revealing where they got the name inspiration from.

These latest additions to Nick’s ever-growing family had barely settled in before Nick popped up with fourth baby mama Alyssa Scott who finally confirmed he’s the father after weeks of loud whispers

Rumors swirled after the former “Wild ‘N Out” model announced her pregnancy with a photo and name of her unborn child on Instagram. The child’s name, Zen S. Cannon, raised eyebrows and lead to the model locking up her Instagram page moments after her post was reshared by The Neighborhood Talk.

If you’re keeping score, Alyssa is his fourth baby mama along with Mariah Carey (Monroe and Moroccan), Brittany Bell (Golden and Powerful Queen), and Abby De La Rosa.

Do you think Nick will ever wrap it up? Ever? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and messiest) reactions to Nick embracing his newest baby mama on the flip.