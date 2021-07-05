Love & Hip Hop Update: Brittany B. Makes The Move From Hollywood To Atlanta And Changes Her Name

Compton is coming to ATL!

The new season of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” kicks off tonight at 8/7pm EST and we’re excited that Season 10 is bringing lots of new blood — not just Yung Baby Tate, Renni Rucci and Omeretta but also some other “Love & Hip Hop” transfers. Y’all already know Yandy and Mendeecees have been added to the LHHATL roster after multiple years on “LHHNY” and other spinoffs, but we can also confirm that Brittany B is making the move from “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”

In the weeks leading up to tonight’s Season 10 premiere, Brittany B. — who is now going by Bee-B, posted a photo on social media where she appears to be standing in front of a green screen which led fans to speculate about her return to the franchise.

Brittany confirmed the news last week, posting her cameo from the Season 10 trailer alongside Yung Baby Tate. Check it out below:

Pure comedy! Who knew Tate and Guapdad were mingling like this?

Our sources tell us Brittany’s storyline mainly focuses on her friendship with newbie Yung Baby Tate , promoting her debut single “Stretch” under her new moniker BEE-B and her music business endeavors as an A&R in Atlanta.

Check out her video for Stretch below:





What do you think of the video?

Brittany’s credits are impresive. She’s collaborated with a gang of artists including Queen Naija, Chrisette Michele, John Legend, YG, Kash Doll, Ty Dolla Sign, Tyla Yaweh, Eric Bellinger and Ledisi. Her writing credits include Theophilus London’s “Can’t Stop” featuring Kanye West, Ledisi’s “Let Love Rule” and several cuts from Bhad Bhabie.

Brittany B was a breakout star for Season 6 of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. After making such an impression and having an intense season we can’t wait to see what LHHATL has in store for her.