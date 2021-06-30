Bossip Video

After taking a year-long break from filming due to COVID-19, the Atlanta crew for the “Love & Hip-Hop” series are back together and now we have a 5-minute super trailer to preview what’s to come this season.

In the clip, we see some familiar faces and even more newbies on the lineup. Returning from the cast you can expect OG married couples like Rasheeda & Kirk Frost, Scrappy, and his pregnant wife Bambi. Jamaican artist Spice also makes her return, as well as Sierra Gates, Karlie Redd, and Yung Joc.

Erica Mena, Safaree Samuels, who have been going at each other’s throats publicly and heading down the divorce path, seem to be letting their drama play out on the small screen. Newbies, Yung Baby Tate, Renni Rucci and more also get their time to shine.

Hit play to see it!