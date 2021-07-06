Bossip Video

Britney Spears’ longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, has resigned amid the controversy over the pop singer’s conservatorship.

Rudolph, who has been the pop star’s main manager since the mid-1990s, wrote a letter on Monday sent to Spears’ co-conservators Jamie Spears and the court-appointed Jodi Montgomery.

“It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” he wrote. “Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.”

He continued, “As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

This latest development comes just days after co-conservator Bessemer Trust jumped from assisting and overseeing the performer’s career and $50 million-plus fortune, according to reports from Deadline. Spears made it clear in her June 23 appearance at a hearing that she wants the complex legal arrangement of her conservatorship dissolved or fundamentally altered as soon as possible.

“It is my wish and dream for all of this to end. I want my life back,” she told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive…I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated. I want to petition to end the conservatorship.”