Britney Spears’ longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, has resigned amid the controversy over the pop singer’s conservatorship.
Rudolph, who has been the pop star’s main manager since the mid-1990s, wrote a letter on Monday sent to Spears’ co-conservators Jamie Spears and the court-appointed Jodi Montgomery.
“It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” he wrote. “Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.”
He continued, “As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”
This latest development comes just days after co-conservator Bessemer Trust jumped from assisting and overseeing the performer’s career and $50 million-plus fortune, according to reports from Deadline. Spears made it clear in her June 23 appearance at a hearing that she wants the complex legal arrangement of her conservatorship dissolved or fundamentally altered as soon as possible.
“It is my wish and dream for all of this to end. I want my life back,” she told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive…I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated. I want to petition to end the conservatorship.”
Except for a short period of time in 2007 and 2008, Rudolph has helped Spears in her career since the beginning of her career in 1995 as she topped the charts with hits like “Baby One More Time” and “Toxic.” Even after the conservatorship started in 2008 following a series of public incidents involving Spears, Rudolph returning seemingly acted as a stabilizing figure for the singer as she released more albums, went on world tours, and had a residency in Las Vegas.
You can view Rudolph’s letter in its entirety down below.
James P. Spears and Jodi Montgomery, as co-executors of the estate of Britney Spears:
It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.
As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.
Please accept this letter as my formal resignation.
I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.
Larry Rudolph
