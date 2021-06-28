Congrats Cardi!

In the most memorable moment of this year’s BET Awards, Cardi B revealed her pregnancy with Bardi baby #2 during her high-energy performance of “Type S***” with the Migos that immediately shattered the whole entire internet.

The “WAP” rapper showed off her bump through a bedazzled see-through jumpsuit in a buzzy moment that synced perfectly with her stunning announcement on Instagram that garnered over 7 million likes in only 3 hours.

“#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn” she captioned on the viral post that, according to the Bardi Gang, was the most-liked post by a female rapper ever.

Cardi and husband Offset’s first child Kulture was born July 10, 2018, and quickly became the most Birkin’d baby in the game.

Now, several baby Birkins and a divorce scare later, she’s about to be the coolest big sister not named North West.

I can’t tell if Cardi B is arching her back, or if she looks pregnant… 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/KyIt8kDMW7 — Papi Torres (@PapiTorres100) March 15, 2021

You may remember when Cardi first sparked pregnancy rumors back in March during the 2021 Grammy Awards when fans thought they spotted a baby bump while she was performing “WAP” alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

Sorry guys I haven’t t been active today . Last night was a crazy experience and I got no one to blame but myself 😒. Soon you will see why my body feels destroyed 😩😂 UP is doing soo good and I’m excited for yall to see my performance.Tune in 😘 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 14, 2021

Additionally, Cardi cryptically tweeted that her body feels “destroyed” and teased that fans “soon” will see why she’s not feeling like herself. When a fan asked the Cardi flat out what was wrong, the rapper pointed to feeling “sick.”

“Sorry guys I haven’t t been active today. Last night was a crazy experience and I got no one to blame but myself. Soon you will see why my body feels destroyed. UP is doing soo good and I’m excited for yall to see my performance.”

With personal growth and prayers, it certainly appears like Cardi and Offset are happier than they’ve ever been.

What baby names should Cardi consider for baby #2? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the big news on the flip.