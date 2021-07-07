Bossip Video

This past weekend, most of us celebrated the Fourth of July with our friends and family.

We fired up the grill and had some hotdogs, enjoyed a few beverages from the Bossip drink guide, and even lit some fireworks. Our favorite celebrities, however, went a different route and attended a lavishly star-studded event in the Hamptons. The event came even with one new picture of Jay-Z, according to social media.

The party had performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and more. Instead of drinking cheap beer like everyone else on this holiday, the guests were treated to an endless supply of Ace Of Spades. The festivities looked so amazing, that the coveted “Dinner with Jay-Z” is no longer a thing, because now, everyone has pivoted to Fourth of July with Jay-Z.

While there was fun all-around social media, according to Page Six, there was allegedly a bit of drama and a scuffle broke out between Travis Scott and Meek Mill.

Sources say the two rappers got into a loud verbal argument at the over-the-top soirée — which was thrown by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, and attended by a host of stars including Jay-Z, Robert Kraft, Alex Rodriguez and Jon Bon Jovi — but the rappers were pulled apart and led away from each other before it escalated. We’re told Mill in particular was thrown into a rage by the confrontation, and could be heard yelling at the “Highest in the Room” rapper even after he’d been walked away from the scene.

The party reportedly ended due to an altercation, which is understandable due to where it was happening. Meek and Travis do not have any documented issues from the past, but eventually, the reason for the argument will come to light. At least things ended peacefully and didn’t escalate out of control.