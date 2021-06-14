Bossip Video

How YOU doin’ Gary and Lamar?

Wendy Williams was a BUSY lady over the weekend. Everyone saw the single and very willing to mingle talk show host shoot her shot with comedian Gary Owen last week as he appeared on her show to clear the air about his ongoing divorce from Kenya Duke.

During the segment, Wendy let Gary know he caught her eye back in the day when they crossed paths on a red carpet but they both were married at the time. Gary joked with Wendy that he was now “for the streets.” Intrigued and taking it as a perfect opportunity, Wendy then asked the soon-to-be single stud to dinner.

Fans gasped at the moment Wendy went in with her invitation, but we guess Gary didn’t exactly say “no” behind the scenes.

According to a report from Radar Online, witnesses actually saw Wendy and Gary enjoying dinner in NYC together. The 46-year-old comedian and talk show host, 56, were having dinner at the reopening of Scotto’s in New York City on Thursday according to their source. Insiders reportedly told Radar Online that the two celebs were in a booth exchanging laugher and smiles.

Good for Wendy kicking off a happy weekend! But that wasn’t the extent of her fun. Wendy and Lamar seemingly hooked up after his fight and things got wet?

The talk show how hinted that she and Lamar Odom, whom she called a “special friend” on her show recently, spent time together after his fight and somehow there was a hot shower involved.

“@lamarodom is the MAN!! He spent time with me after his WIN,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “He put this belt on me & commented on my small waist in a good way. He was VERY wanting to take a shower. He left my suite, I got to my car & fell in my fortress bed 4am.”

It’s hard to decipher if Wendy was hinting that she and Lamar took a shower together, but fans seem to think they were doing more than just “hanging” out together on Saturday at 4 am.

What do YOU think happened between Lamar and Wendy this weekend and do you think she and Gary Owen could be a cute fit together? Let us know down below.