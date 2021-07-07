Bossip Video

Miami’s own City Girls have dropped the long-awaited music video for their summer single “Twerkulator” via Quality Control Music / Motown Records.

After dropping their track in May, that racked up views [and 8-counts] on TikTok, the ladies have dropped the video directed by hip-hop icon/music video savant Missy Elliott, herself. The video follows the chaos that ensues after Elliott delivers a city-wide warning.

“This is an emergency. This is not a test. Everyone, please take shelter immediately!” Missy announces. “The Twerkulators have already invaded Twerk City, and you don’t have much time. They’ve already landed, and they’re taking over. Run for cover, motherf***s!”

Missy added on Twitter that she’s “humbly grateful” to be chosen to direct the video.

The video is choreographed by Sean Bankhead with Creative Direction by Derek Blanks and features the ladies boom kackin’ during some choreographed cake clappin’. There’s also tonssss of product placement encouraging fans to sip on Ciroc, outfit their baaawdies in JT and Caresha’s Icon Swim collection and fortify their edges with Kaleidoscope Miracle Drops.

Alongside dropping their new video, City Girls have stayed busy as summer kicks off, blessing fans with a choreographed cake clapping “Twerkulator” performance at the 2021 BET Awards, as well as gracing the cover of i-D Magazine in June.

Watch City Girls’ “Twerkulator” video below.