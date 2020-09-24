Supa Dupa Fly: Missy Elliott Re-Rocks Her Iconic Close-Cropped Haircut

Missy Elliott is looking (even more) Supa Dupa Fly these days.



The rap icon recently shared a new look with fans that should look extremely familiar. “Welp back to my short hair days just for a lil bit,” Misdemeanor commented on a video of her rocking a late ’90s reminiscent close-cropped cut.

Welp back to my short hair days😩 just for a lil bit😉✂️ pic.twitter.com/F8fFXobZ5V — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 24, 2020

Missy’s new look is once again the work of Kellon Deryck, the ATL-based celeb hairstylist who works primarily with Megan Thee Stallion and who made the iconic braid Missy rocked on the cover of her 2019 EP Iconology.

He previously told Vogue that the hair was hand-braided by himself and it took HOURS to put together. The celeb hairstylist confessed that he worked into the wee hours of the morning to complete it using hot glue and a mold.

“After creating five looks for her I woke up the morning prior to the shoot and I didn’t feel it was enough,” he told Vogue. “I sat down to sketch up some ideas that came to mind and came up with the ‘Missy’ braid ponytail.” “It took hot gluing a thousand braids together to create the mold for the ‘Missy’ cover art,” he shared. “I decided to see if the look was even worth finishing for the morning and [FaceTimed] Missy for approval. When she gave me the green light, I powered through the rest and created what you see now.”

For Missy’s latest look, Kellon re-shared the video of the super-short ‘do and captioned it; “Brought @missymisdemeanorelliott back with the 90s pixi cut😍.”

What do YOU think about Missy’s throwback ’90s pixie cut???