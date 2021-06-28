Bossip Video

The 2021 BET Awards went down on Sunday, June 27 in Los Angeles, marking the first major live, in-person awards show since the pandemic with a full audience.

Celebrities and fans alike flocked to the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles for a night filled with honoring legends and, as always, some seriously impressive performances.

One of the most memorable moments of the night came from a performance by Migos, who were joined by Offset’s wife, Cardi B, as she announced she’s pregnant with the pair’s second baby. The Bronx native has been awfully quiet these past couple of months, and once she burst onto the stage with that mesh showcasing her bump, everyone finally realized why.





Play



Another unforgettable moment came from Lil Nas X, who shocked viewers by sharing a passionate kiss with a male dancer at the end of his “(Montero) Call Me By Your Name” performance. While there has been some backlash surrounding the moment, there’s been even more love sent Montero’s way.





Play



Silk Sonic had fans out of their seats to hear a live rendition of their hit–and only–song, “Leave The Door Open,” with Anderson .Paak teasing fans over new music…then admitting that since their song is still charting, they’re not coming out with anything new. Cold world.





Play



Tyler, The Creator marked his first performance ever at the BET Awards by performing a brand new track, “Lumberjack” on the most creative stage set-up of the night.





Play



And Megan Thee Stallion showed us all why she’s always one of the most-nominated artists at every award show, performing her latest single, “Thot Sh*” with ease.





Play



Check out more of the best performances from the 2021 BET Awards for yourself down below:

Kirk Franklin And Lil Baby Perform “We Win”





Play



Watch HER’s Rockstar Live Performance Of “We Made It”





Play



Moneybagg Yo Performs Wockesha” And “Time Today”





Play



Jazmine Sullivan Is Joined By Ari Lennox & Maxine Waters For “Tragic” & “On It”





Play



Watch Roddy Ricch’s Live Performance Of “Late at Night”





Play



Lil’ Kim, Monie Love, Rapsody, & MC Lyte Perform A Medley Of Queen Latifah Hits





Play



DJ Khaled, Meg Thee Stallion, Da Baby, Lil Baby & Lil Durk Perform Medley Of Hits





Play



City Girls Perform Their Hit Summer Track “Twerkulator”