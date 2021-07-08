‘Resort To Love’: C-Milli Stars In New Netflix Rom Com About Former Fiancees Reluctantly Reunited On An Island

The trailer for Christina Milian’s new Netflix romantic comedy ‘Resort To Love’ has finally arrived.

The film follows aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) who is hired to perform at a luxury resort in Mauritius, only to discover she’ll be the entertainment for her ex-fiancé’s wedding. Already in the midst of a music career meltdown, Erica tries to keep her past relationship a secret from the bride-to-be Beverly (Christiani Pitts), but she finds herself back in her feelings about her ex Jason (Jay Pharoah), even though his brother Caleb is (Sinqua Walls) making his best effort to keep them from falling for each other AGAIN.

As you can probably tell from the trailer, the question is whether Erica will be singing at Beverly’s wedding – or her own?

Mmmmmmm… Listen, no disrespect to Jay but did you see Sinqua with his shirt off?

Just in case you needed a refresher. Whew chile!

In addition to Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah, Sinqua Walls and Christiani Pitts the cast also includes Karen Obilom, Jeryl Prescott Gallien, Tymberlee Hill, Alexander Hodge, TJ Power, Sylvaine Strike and Kayne Lee Harrison.

Alicia Keys produced this one y’all! props to her.

For more information on Resort to Love check out Netflix.

‘Resort To Love’ premieres July 29th on Netflix!