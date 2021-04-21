Bossip Video

Netflix has new heat coming!



The streaming platform just dropped first look images and a release date for ‘Resort To Love,‘ a romantic comedy directed by Steven Tsuchida and starring Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah and Sinqua Walls.

The film follows an aspiring pop star named Erica (played by Christina Milian) who is booked to be entertainment at a luxurious Mauritius island resort amid a music career meltdown. The job unexpectedly calls for her to sing at her former fiancé’s wedding. YIKES! Of course Erica tries her best to keep things professional and hide their past and the nature of their relationship from her ex boo’s bride-to-be Beverly. Despite her efforts, she ends up rediscovering her feelings for her ex, Jason (Jay Pharoah), even though his brother Caleb (Sinqua) has also been doing everything he can to keep the former lovers from falling for each other again.

Based on that description, what do you think the odds are that Erica will end up singing at her own wedding INSTEAD of Beverly’s?

Story by Tabi McCartney. Screenplay by Tabi McCartney and Dana Schmalenberg.

Ahem… this joint was produced by none other than Alicia Keys, along with Maggie Malina and Jeremy Kipp Walker.

‘Resort To Love’ arrives at Netflix on July 29

