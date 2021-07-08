Bossip Video

Bunch of follicle-hatin’ bureaucracy…

The International Swimming Federation has decided to reevaluate that bulls#!t that they were on last week when it was announced that the Soul Cap would be banned from the pool in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Soul Cap is a swimming cap that is designed specifically for voluminous and Afro-textured hair. See, Black folks like British swimmer Alice Dearing who will be the very first Black woman to represent Great Britain at the Olympics. She is an ambassador for Soul Cap.

Soul Cap responded to the decision in no uncertain terms.

According to a report in WXXI News, FINA is feeling the fire from the raucous backlash that they are suffering as a result of an egregious failure to read the room. Black people and other ethnic peoples must be considered in all aspects of society today. There is no excuse not to short of blatant disrespect. Friday, the governing body released a statement acknowledging how stupid they look.

“FINA is committed to ensuring that all aquatics athletes have access to appropriate swimwear for competition where this swimwear does not confer a competitive advantage,” the statement reads. “FINA is currently reviewing the situation with regards to ‘Soul Cap’ and similar products, understanding the importance of inclusivity and representation.”

Competitive advantage? Doesn’t every single swimmer wear a cap of some kind? How is this any different?

Quit hatin’ and get out of the way of this Black excellence.