“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Daonte Meets Nicolle’s Mom For The First Time And Fesses Up About Being Fiancees! [VIDEO]

Imagine you’re fresh out of jail, you met your boo in a dating program for convicts and he’s meeting your mom for the first time.

That’s pretty much Nicolle’s life in a nutshell, as captured by our favorite guilty pleasure reality show -“Love After Lockup” — airing on WeTV tomorrow, Friday, July 9th. We’ve got an exclusive clip from the episode, focused on newly released Nicolle and her fiancé Daonte. If you’ve been watching the show you already know that when Nicolle was released, she insisted on staying with her mom and not her man — and she wouldn’t even let him get out of the car to meet her mother! So you can imagine Daonte was more than a little nervous to meet Nicolle’s mom for the first time.

Whoa whoa whoa… Buddy didn’t read the room AT ALL! Nicolle literally asked him not to talk about her and instead he ran his mouth with more information than was necessary for a first meeting FOR SURE. WE can only imagine how Nicolle’s mom reacted.

Fortunately we don’t have to imagine for long. A new episode of WE tv’s “Love After Lockup” airs Friday, June 9th at 9 pm ET!