Wale is opening up about his decision to take a social media break, but it’s not for the reason you might think.

The rapper posted to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 8 to inform fans that he has been “extremely sick,” saying he doesn’t even have the energy to check calls or texts in his current condition.

“I am out of commission. I been extremely sick since Saturday,” Wale wrote over a black screen. “I’ve missed many calls and texts. Thank you to everybody who called wit genuine concern. I ain’t sure how long I’ll be down but this shit ain’t slight.”

While he didn’t disclose much about his illness or what he’s suffering from, the message continued with the Washington D.C. native saying he will be back stronger than ever–though he doesn’t know how long that will take.

“Soon as I can come back strong, I’ll be back strong,” he continued. “As for now, management will run my socials. Much love, see y’all soon.”

Before breaking this sad news, Wale was preparing to release his next studio album Folarin 2, his first full-length release since dropping Wow… That’s Crazy back in 2019. Even though it’s set to be his first album in over two years, he hasn’t left fans high and dry, dropping multiple EPs and singles since then, most recently popping up with EarthGang on their track “Options.”

Hopefully Wale gets back on his feet soon.