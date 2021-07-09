Bossip Video

God is good!

Everybody’s fave vegan auntie, energy-elevator and actress Tabitha Brown is sprinkling sunshine into our lives with her new, limited-edition seasoning in partnership with McCormick that sold out after only 39 minutes.

Perfect for your summer kick-backs, the McCormick Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning by Tabitha Brown is a salt-free, Caribbean-influenced warm blend suitable for a vegan diet as well as a number of recipes and uses.

Ingredients include garlic powder, allspice, thyme, turmeric and cayenne pepper with mango and pineapple.

“Sunshine for me is about spreading positivity. I always say, ‘Have a good day and if you can’t, don’t you dare go messing up nobody else’s.’ This seasoning is all about bringing that radiance and positive energy into your kitchen,” she said about the popular seasoning. “You can use the Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning on any dishes you have planned this summer, whether it’s for heading out to a BBQ or cooking at home because that’s your business.”

The latest of countless blessings comes just a week after the social media sensation calmly ethered Wendy Williams for getting into her marital business.

To recap, ‘The Chi’ actress announced that she was now able to retire her husband Chance Brown from the LAPD after years of making sacrifices in her marriage to achieve her dreams.

However, Wendy Williams wasn’t the least bit impressed. (18:40 minute mark):

“I was married to one of those. ‘I make the money!’ and so on and so forth. ‘Go live your dreams! Open a business! Go, go, go!’ See how that turned out,” she said. “I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment. ‘Live your dream’… They may invest in stuff and lose the money. They invest in something else then the money gets swindled or stolen. Then they invest again and he comes home and throws his bag down. She’s like ‘What? What?’ And he’s like, ‘I can’t do this and this is your fault. You’re over here making your money and stuff and had me quit my job.’” “No, you work!” Williams exclaimed as if Chance Brown was watching. “Being a cop was a big part of his identity, he liked it but she came to him and said that.”

In her calm clapback, Tabitha explained that she put God first in her relationship for over 15 years before blessing Wendy the most polite shade ever.

“I was his dog in the fight and he believed in me and we did it together for the last 15 years. I did every year with him in the LAPD and he did every year with me with rejection and nos in this entertainment industry. However, God has blessed me…I’ve been praying on this for a very long time and it has now come to pass. That is the power of God. It’s also the power of allowing God to be first in your marriage. That’s how it remains successful, we keep Him first. He is first in our marriage. Not money, not business, not success, but God. He’s first.” Tabitha added, “I pray that somebody finds you, love finds you that excites you the way I’m excited for my husband to grow his business, pour into children and coach these kids and do other things he’s dreamt about,” she said. “I pray this type of excitement and love finds you and anybody else who seems to not understand this. I pray that type of love finds you.”

For more info about Tabitha’s partnership with McCormick, click here.