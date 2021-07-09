Bossip Video

There’s a new season of “Love & Marriage Huntsville” on the way and there’s lotsssss of drama to unpack in the trailer.

As previously reported season three exposes a whole new dynamic between the Alabam friend group as Melody and Martell Holt are officially divorced and trying to work on co-parenting peacefully.

Per our exclusive BOSSIP report, their divorce was finalized on March 12, 2021, on grounds of “irreconcilable differences.” The #LAMH trailer shows the two still at odds especially when Melody brings up that Martell’s officially a father of five.

Martell previously confirmed that his multiyear mistress was pregnant with his fifth child and apparently their child, a boy, is here.

“You don’t get to stop [working] because now you have FIVE children,” Melody tells Martell in the trailer. “Stop, I don’t wanna talk about that, I’m serious,” says Martell who later admits that he always had a goal to be a father of five.

Meanwhile, for Latisha and Marsau Scott, their Blaque Cigar Lounge business is booming but apparently, there’s a rumor that like Martell, Marsau might have a child outside his marriage as well.

“I would divorce you and take you for everything you f**** have,” says Latisha about the possibility of Marsau fathering a kid.

Whewww a mess.

Meanwhile, Kimmi and Maurice Scott are navigating parenting a teenager as Maurice’s son, Maurice Jr. (a.k.a. Monster) prepares to enter high school amid rumors that he was caught vaping in a bathroom. All the while the parents are worried about Monster, Kimmie’s son is struggling to find his footing as the general manager of Blaque Cigar Lounge.

The trailer also shows Destiny Payton-Williams returning this season and having a tense showdown with Melody.

Plus, Melody introduces a new entrepreneurial couple to the circle, Tiffany and Louis Whitlow, who keep the group on their toes with a challenge for greater transparency among friends.

Catch the season premiere of Love & Marriage: Huntsville on Sat, July 17th at 9/8c, only on OWN.