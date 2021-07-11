Precious Princess In Pink: Cardi And Offset Threw Extravagant Fairytale Party For Kulture’s 3rd Birthday [VIDEO]

They grow up so fast!

Cardi and Offset already treat their daughter Kulture Kiari like a little princess so a fairytale theme was perfect for celebrating her 3rd birthday. Just like the luxurious shopping sprees to buy Kulture tens of thousands of dollars worth of purses and jewelry, Cardi and Offset spared no expense on the birthday bash. The family, including Kulture’s cute new puppy named Fluffy, arrived in style in a white horse-drawn carriage right out of Cinderella.

Cardi and Kulture were stunning in their mommy-and-me matching bubblegum pink ball gowns and updos. Offset completed the picture dressed like Prince Charming in a three-piece suit and bowtie. A petting zoo, unicorn-styled pony, a royal trumpeter, and a Princess Tiana character leading the birthday girl through a rainbow balloon hallway were just the grand entrance to an epic celebration.

The inside of the party was transformed into a castle with more Disney princess characters, seafood towers, a massive Cinderella carriage-themed cake. Instead of candles, they lit giant sparklers while Kulture’s friends and family sang “Happy Birthday” to her.

Cardi also transformed before the night was over, trading her fluffy ball gown for a skintight mini dress that accentuated her growing belly.

The happy couple announced that Kulture will soon be a big sister at the 2021 BET Awards last month. Cardi hit the stage with Migos to perform “Type S***” and made a show-stopping reveal in a jeweled catsuit with a mesh panel showing off her baby bump.

Whether Cardi is killing a high-energy performance or bringing a fairytale fantasy to life, she proved once again that not even pregnancy can slow her down.

Happy birthday, Princess Kulture!