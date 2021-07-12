Bossip Video

Barkevious Mingo was released by the Atlanta Falcons after being arrested in Texas for indecency with a child.

Barkevious Mingo was the 6th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and has had a pretty good career in the 8 years that followed. He has kept himself on an NFL roaster and even won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots in their historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons. As luck would have it, Mingo ended up becoming an Atlanta Falcon recently and had been preparing for the upcoming season. That all came to an end this weekend as he was released by the team after a disturbing revelation.

As TMZ reports, Mingo was arrested in Texas over a 2019 incident alleging he was involved in an indecent situation with a child.

We’re told the charge is a 2nd degree felony. If convicted, a 2nd degree felony can carry up to a 20 year prison sentence in Texas.

Mingo’s bond was set at $25K … and he was released the following morning. The Falcons provided us a statement on Mingo’s arrest, saying … “Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and are currently gathering information on this incident.”

“The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.”

At the time of his arrest, the details of the incident weren’t clear and left many shocked and seeking answers. As the Falcons stood by to monitor the situation, they stated that the details became available and he was immediately dropped from the team. Those same details were published by Sports Illustrated and paint a very sick and disturbing picture of what allegedly happened.

Mingo invited a teenage family member and the boy’s friend, also a teenager, to spend the day with him. Mingo took the boys to the Six Flags Over Texas amusement park in Arlington and K1 Speed, a Dallas-area go-kart complex. They had dinner at BJ’s restaurant, a popular local steakhouse. Mingo paid for everything, including a season pass to K1 Speed. Mingo also treated the boys to a shopping spree, paying for items they chose from Nike.com. The relative’s friend chose a variety of T-shirts, shoes and shorts. The gear was shipped to the boy at the address of his friend, Mingo’s family member. On the night of July 4, 2019, the boys returned to the local hotel where Mingo was staying. According to the documents obtained by Sports Illustrated, the boy fell asleep, but at approximately 3 a.m. he woke up and noticed Mingo in bed with him. He “thought it was odd,” according to documents, because the plan was for the two boys to sleep in a room separate from Mingo. He thought little of it and went back to sleep. According to the document, “The victim was then woken by [Mingo] pulling at his underwear. This occurred for a few minutes until the suspect got more and aggressive and pulled the victim’s underwear down to his shins. The victim advised that when this was occurring, he was scared and pretended to be asleep. [Mingo] put a lotion on that made the victim’s skin burn and … rubbed his penis up and down, in between the victim’s butt crack.”

The incident was reported to Texas authorities in January of 2021 and police investigated the claims, even getting a search warrant for Nike.com to verify the details about the purchases. Nike complied with police and other claims surrounding the incident were verified by police leading to his arrest. Mingo turned himself in on his own accord alongside his lawyer, Lukas Garcia, who issued a statement claiming Mingo is a victim of a false claim and will be proven innocent.

Indecency with a child is a 2nd-degree felony and if convicted, a 2nd-degree felony can carry up to a 20-year prison sentence in Texas. Mingo’s bond was set at $25K and he was released the following morning.