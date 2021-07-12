Bossip Video

The unlikely and unconfirmed couple of Adele and Skepta added another chapter to their public narrative recently according to a report on PageSix. The “Rolling In The Deep” chanteuse and her swirly rap spitter were allegedly seen by several people swiping their credit cards at Cabazon Outlets near San Bernardino, California. Specifically, the pair were reportedly seen at the discount Prada store looking like a couple. Sure, two people can go shopping together without bumping uglies but, come on…

“She was sitting watching him while he was picking sweaters, pants, trying on jackets and coats and having the employees help him. She was giving him feedback and saying what she thought he looked great in,” the spy said. “It was cute that just waiting and being a normal girlfriend while he looked. He must have shopped for 45 minutes.

When Bossip and other outlets began reporting about this potential baeship back in October of 2019, both remained silent about the rumor. However, more than a year to the day in October of 2020, Adele took a moment following her SNL hosting appearance to address the talk of her love life, kinda-sorta.

Let the chatty-patties tell it, the man Adele was with a man matching Skepta’s description with the exact same tattoos. In 2021 there could very well be a Skepta Stan who just took his obsession too far but it sounds like Adele was spending some quality time with her Boy Better Know boo.