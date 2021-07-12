Billion Dollar Baby: Kylie And Kris Jenner Reveal How Kylie Cosmetics Was Born From Her Savings… And Lip Insecurity!

When Forbes declared Kylie Jenner the youngest “self-made” billionaire a few years ago there were PLENTY of objections.

But now, with the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reality show wrapped, Kylie has been ramping up her YouTube content and her latest video explores the origin story of her billion dollar cosmetics business.

We’ve all heard bits and pieces of this story — how Kylie crew up with camera crews from the tender age of 10, causing endless bullying and insecurities about her extremely thin lips. And so she began experimenting with makeup and overlining her lips for a fuller look. Her love for makeup eventually became a passion that she felt strongly enough about to ask her Mom Kris Jenner for a “little” meeting. The meeting turned out to be about lipkits and Kylie cosmetics was born. Kris Jenner is featured in the video talking about the meeting and confirming that she did tell Kylie she should use her own savings to launch her brand. Check out the video below:





The “hard work” paid off. Listen, anyone who has over a million followers and hasn’t figured out how to sell those folks something has to either be lazy or stupid. Kudos to Kylie but we’re pretty sure most folks are still going to say calling her “self made” is a stretch.

Also — we HAVE to shout out Stormi. She completely stole the show!