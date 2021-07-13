Bossip Video

Charlie Robinson, the actor best known for his work on the sitcom Night Court, has died at the age of 75.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Robinson passed away on Sunday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center from cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma.

The beloved actor gained recognition for his role as court clerk Mac Robinson in the long-running sitcom Night Court, which was on the air from 1984 to 1992. In total, his career spanned for over 50 years on both the small screen and stage.

Robinson’s television credits include Love & War, Buffalo Bill, Home Improvement, Mom, Hart of Dixie, NCIS and The Guestbook. He also starred in films The River, The House Bunny, Set It Off, Antwone Fischer, Jackson and Even Money. Most recently, he starred opposite Wendell Pierce in James Tyler’s play Some Old Black Man.