Charlie Robinson, the actor best known for his work on the sitcom Night Court, has died at the age of 75.

Charlie Robinson In 'Buffalo Bill'

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Robinson passed away on Sunday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center from cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma.

The beloved actor gained recognition for his role as court clerk Mac Robinson in the long-running sitcom Night Court, which was on the air from 1984 to 1992. In total, his career spanned for over 50 years on both the small screen and stage.

Robinson’s television credits include Love & WarBuffalo Bill, Home ImprovementMomHart of DixieNCIS and The Guestbook. He also starred in films The RiverThe House BunnySet It OffAntwone FischerJackson and Even Money. Most recently, he starred opposite Wendell Pierce in James Tyler’s play Some Old Black Man.

Throughout his career, he achieved multiple awards, including a Best Actor, Image Theatre Award and FRED Award for his portrayal of Simon in The Whipping Man; a Best Actor Ovation Award for his role as Troy Maxon in the 2008 production of Fences and won the Camie Award twice for films Secret Santa in 2003 and Miss Lettie and Me in 2002.

Charlie Robinson is survived by his wife, Dolorita, children Luca, Charlie, Christian, and Byron, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, and dog, “Nala.” The family has requested their privacy at this time as they prepare a funeral for immediate family.

