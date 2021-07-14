Bossip Video

Ari did it BIG

No one does it bigger than fabulous Fashion Novette Ari Fletcher who shut down Atlanta with her Players Club-themed birthday bash at Allure Gentleman’s Club where she had the time of her life surrounded by cash-throwing baddies, luxury cars, and fans.

The lavish bash was thrown by extravagant eventress Hannah Kang who transformed Allure into Ari’s very own p-pop palace that paid homage to “Players Club” with retro vehicles, classic neon strip club signs and Cirque du Soleil-esque dancers outside the venue.

At this point, it’s safe to say no one’s doing it quite like Hannah who continues to throw the buzziest bashes for entertainment’s biggest names.

Between the dazzling decor and Ari’s next-level bodysuit created by Shane Justin, guests had plenty to enjoy on a night filled with raining cash, cake-clapping

.https://instagram.com/p/CRMRdPelaOs/

In true Rap star fashion, MoneyBagg Yo gifted his girl a black matte Rolls Royce with pink detailing valued at over $330,000.

“He go crazy every time – Thank you so much baby! You always go above and beyond!” she wrote in her caption. “WTF 💕💕 @moneybaggyo You the f***ing GOAT!”

This marked his second luxury car purchase for his baddie boo who continues to set the Instagram model bar with over 5 MILLION followers on Instagram.

WTFFFFF!!!!!! I CANT F*CKING BELIEVE THIS!!!!!! MY BABY JUST GOT ME A F*CKING LAMB TRUCK!!!!!!!!! BIG D*CK ENERGY RICH N*GGA BEHAVIOR!!!!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH THANK YOU DADDY!!! @moneybaggyo BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!!! I LAMBOD HER LIFE TOLD HER GET OUT THAT RANGE!!!!!” she captioned under the $200K+ vehicle.

Peep the hottest pics from Ari’s Players Club below: